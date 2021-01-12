Switch Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,053 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,625% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. BidaskClub cut shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Switch has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,539 shares of company stock worth $2,319,585 over the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Switch by 17.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

