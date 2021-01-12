Switcheo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $261,010.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Switcheo has a market cap of $26.56 million and $261,010.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,242,360,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,487,499 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

