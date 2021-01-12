Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Shares of Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.40. Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) Company Profile (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

