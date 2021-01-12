Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €101.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.86 ($130.42).

Shares of SY1 opened at €106.80 ($125.65) on Tuesday. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.22.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

