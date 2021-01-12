Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 122.50 ($1.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,911. Synectics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.73. The company has a market capitalization of £21.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.01.

Get Synectics plc (SNX.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Butler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics plc (SNX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics plc (SNX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.