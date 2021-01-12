SynLev Market Cap Achieves $3.13 Million (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 55.7% against the US dollar. One SynLev token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $311,270.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00112456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00266780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00063518 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063007 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

