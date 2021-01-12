SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.04. 16,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total value of $764,260.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,933.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $126,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

