SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNX. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,413,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

