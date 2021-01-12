Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.76. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 71,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Synthetic Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.