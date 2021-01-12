Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.89.
SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.65.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
