Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

