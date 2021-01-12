Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

SYRS has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 12,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,823. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $531.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

