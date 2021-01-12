T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $9.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

TROW stock opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $158.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

