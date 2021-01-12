T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.07. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

