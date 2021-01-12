T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $2.17. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 850,714 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $276.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 205.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

