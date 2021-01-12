Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.