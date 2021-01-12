Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.10. Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 65,034 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.42 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.68.

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) Company Profile (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.