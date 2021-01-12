Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up approximately 2.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.44% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $3,922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

