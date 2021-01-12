Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.43

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 88426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 260,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Tapestry by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

