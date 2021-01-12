Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Several analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 136,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 49,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,044. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

