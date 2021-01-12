Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,044. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.