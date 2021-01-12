Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

NYSE TRGP opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 271.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 136,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, TFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

