Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

