TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after buying an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,716,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,392,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

