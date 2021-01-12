T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY remained flat at $$6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. T&D has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

