TD Securities Increases Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to $2.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $1.90 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.54.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.