TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.19

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.19 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 7881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

