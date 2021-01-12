Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $78.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

