Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $78.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
