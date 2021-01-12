Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$24.80. 703,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.08.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.