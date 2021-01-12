Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.55. Teekay shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 817,400 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 85.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 18.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 115,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

