Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.55. Teekay shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 817,400 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
