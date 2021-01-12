Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 100761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 120,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,963.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

