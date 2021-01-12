Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.78. 40,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -172.55 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,423 shares of company stock worth $13,641,057. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

