Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 93.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.67 or 0.04169632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00338663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

