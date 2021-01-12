Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $748.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.