Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $916.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

