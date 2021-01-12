Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lessened by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 515.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $372.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.46. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.