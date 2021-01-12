Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 3,786,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.
TEFOF remained flat at $$4.38 during trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.24.
Telefónica Company Profile
