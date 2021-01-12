Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 192.7% in December

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 192.7% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TELNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

TELNY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 104,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,854. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

