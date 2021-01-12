Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Price Down 1%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.81 and last traded at $164.14. 6,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

