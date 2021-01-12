Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 7,500.0% in December

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 7,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.26. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.