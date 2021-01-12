Tellor Market Capitalization Hits $32.28 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Tellor has a market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $37.15 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $19.64 or 0.00056392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00111177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00256929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064244 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,730,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,643,503 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.