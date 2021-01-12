Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

