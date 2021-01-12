TENA Trading Down 18.8% This Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. TENA has a market cap of $88,432.57 and $236.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TENA

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars.

