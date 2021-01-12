Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.60

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 84892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after buying an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $281,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,034,000 after buying an additional 11,700,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $88,857,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $56,508,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

