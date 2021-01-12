Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.82

Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $6.72. Tern Plc (TERN.L) shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1,930,699 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £23.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.63.

About Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

