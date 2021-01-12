Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s (TEZNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,442. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

