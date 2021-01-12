TerraCredit (CREDIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,668.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $114,069.89 and $68,668.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

