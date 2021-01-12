TerraUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $193.56 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $193.56 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006163 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005914 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 193,941,104 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

