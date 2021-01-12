Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Short Interest Update

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the December 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVCF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Tervita stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Tervita has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

