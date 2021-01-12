Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of LON:TSCO traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 241 ($3.15). 17,881,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,747,346. The stock has a market cap of £23.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.04.

Get Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) alerts:

In other Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) news, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.