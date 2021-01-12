TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $7.55. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 29,748 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $38,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854 in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

